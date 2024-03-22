Route 189 in Granby closed for hours after crash that took down pole and wires

Route 189 in Granby has been closed for hours and will be closed until late this afternoon or evening after a crash Friday morning that took down a utility pole.

Police officers responded to the area of 330 North Granby Road, Route 189, around 7:51 a.m. after the crash was reported and one person was taken to an area hospital.

The person’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The road has been closed because a pole is broken and wires are in the road.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Officer Dufresne at 860-844-5335.