waterbury fire

Greenwich Firefighter Helps Rescue Family in Waterbury Fire While Off-Duty

Courtesy of Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary's Facebook post.

An off-duty firefighter from Greenwich sprung into action on Saturday after noticing a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Waterbury and rushed to help, according to Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.

Doug Howley was driving to a birthday party, the Mayor said on Facebook when he saw the fire located at 1400 Meriden Road.

There he observed a father and daughter attempting to flee the second-floor apartment where the fire had begun. The father was able to lower his daughter into Doug's arms shortly before the Waterbury Firefighters arrived on the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the Waterbury Fire Department, two adults were also rescued from the fire.

Doug Howley's praise didn't end with Mayor O’Leary.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

waterbury fireFire RescueGreenwich Fire DepartmentWaterbury fire Department
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us