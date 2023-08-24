Growing concerns over possible mold at Oliver Ellsworth Elementary School

Some students in our state are already back in school while others go back in just a few days.

Windsor Public Schools start the year on Monday, Aug. 28. However, some parents say they're worried about classroom conditions and want the school administration to investigate.

"To have my kid start on Monday, I'm having a hard time with that," said Karen Mendoza of Windsor.

Mendoza's son will be starting first grade, but after hearing there might be mold inside his school, she has become very worried.

"I guess it's been a problem for a couple years now. But we, as parents, are just hearing about it now. So, it's a little disturbing," Mendoza said.

Mendoza received photos from a school employee that show black spots on tables, ceilings and chairs. She also received similar photos going back to 2021.

Windsor Public Schools said in a statement that they're working with the town to address the situation and that "a previous third-party mold air assessment indicated results were within industry-accepted parameters."

"It's just incredibly concerning what environment my kids will be sitting in every single day," said Jackie Sousca of Windsor.

Sousca is another concerned parent. Her two young children attend Oliver Ellsworth.

But it isn't just parents hearing about this situation. State Representative Jane Garibay said she was made aware by a constituent last week.

Garibay said she immediately brought it to the town manager and mayor's attention.

"It is a difficult situation, but you know, I have confidence that, if it is unsafe, they're going to have to find some alternative, and I have no clue what that would be. But if it is found to be harmful mold, I am sure the children will not be allowed into the school," Garibay said.

Parents like Mendoza and Sousca say they still have not received any guidance or information from the school explaining the situation, and the start of the school year is fast-approaching.

"It's a very hard thing because I'm trying to protect my kids, but at the same time I want them to be able to interact with classmates and get their education," Sousca said. "So, it's probably up to the last minute to decide what we're going to do, but I'm definitely losing sleep over it for sure."

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the Department of Health in Windsor but did not hear back.