Guilford PD alerted to high schooler's ‘kill list' through Sandy Hook Say Something app

Guilford police are investigating after getting a tip about a "kill list" through the Sandy Hook Say Something app last week.

The police department said they received the tip overnight on Jan. 11. It indicated that a Guilford High School student had a "kill list."

Authorities received a similar tip the following day, and police said that prompted further investigation.

According to police, it was determined that the list was made in 2022, and the student in question "did not have any means or the ability to perpetrate any such act."

"After considering all the facts and circumstances associated with this incident, we are confident that there is no threat to public safety or to the school community," the police department said on Facebook.

Guilford police said they want to assure the public that any and all threats are fully investigated.