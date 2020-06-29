Guilford School Board Votes to Change Mascot

The Guilford Board of Education voted Monday to change its mascot from the Indians.

At a special meeting Monday, all nine board members voted in favor of accepting the recommendation to change toe Guilford High School mascot.

At a meeting last week, the community voiced strong opinions on the matter. The majority of those who spoke favored changing the mascot, saying it doesn't honor Native Americans and is offensive.

"I feel that it is long overdue that we make this change," said Barbara Hargraves.

"We can't maintain a mascot that's named incorrectly after a group of human beings whose existence has been demeaned and decimated over the centuries," said Dee Jacob at Thursday's meeting.

Those against the change say it's not the mascot that's offensive.

"I take no offense whatsoever to our mascot being an Indian. And as a matter of fact the entire night all I have heard are non-minorities talking about how they are embarrassed, embarrassed to be an Indian. I find that offensive," said Ashleigh Fritz.

"Getting rid of names, getting rid of statues, I don't think is the right way to solve a problem. I think you're burying your head in the sand," said Tim Vale.

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation sent a statement to Guilford Public Schools pushing for the name change, saying in part, "Native Americans are not mascots, nor should our cultures be misappropriated as such. Race or ethnic-themed mascots or school nicknames perpetuate the stereotypes and racism that harm Native and non-Native students. When schools and sports teams use the term “Indian” as a team name, it implies Native people are of the past as if we’re artifacts - something that’s extinct. For centuries, our ancestors strived to assert their identity, protect our culture and maintain our existence, and we want people to know that we are alive and well, and continue to be an essential part of American society."

There was also discussion about adding more curriculum to the schools to teach students about the tribes in Connecticut. That's something speakers on both sides agreed with.