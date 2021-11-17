Gun Reported at New London High School Was a Cell Phone: Officials

New London High School was put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported seeing another student with a gun.

Police were called to the school around 11:25 a.m. to find the student in question and sweep the school, according to school officials.

The school remained locked down for about an hour while police investigated.

Officers searched the student in question and the object reported to be a gun turned out to be a cell phone, school officials said.

Despite the mixup, school administrators praised the student for reporting the initial concern and reminded all students to always report suspicions or concerns regarding school safety.