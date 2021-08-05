Cheshire

Gunshots Fired at Cheshire Man Who Confronted Suspected Car Thieves: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Cheshire resident was shot at when he confronted people who were breaking into cars in his neighborhood early this morning, police said.

Cheshire police responded to reports of a shooting incident around 1:40 a.m. and they met with a resident who told them he saw people breaking into cars in his neighborhood and went driving around to look for them.

He told police he saw the people in a vehicle on Maple Avenue, pulled up, and confronted them, police said.

As the people in the car suspected to be involved in the car break-ins drove away, a passenger fired a gunshot at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not hurt, but his vehicle was damaged police said.

The vehicle police are looking for was described as a silver or gray Subaru Legacy sedan. Four males were inside and three were wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

San Francisco Aug 6

San Francisco Bar Owner Slams ‘Numbnuts' Who Make Fake Vaccination Cards

reparations Aug 6

The First Local Reparations Program in the U.S. Is Generations in the Making

LX News Aug 5

Couldn't Make it to the Olympics? Take a Tokyo Tour with Us

Cheshire police warn that people who are trying to break into vehicles could be armed and dangerous and residents should use extreme caution.

If you see a crime, call the police without alerting the suspects, police urge.

Anyone with information about what happened early Thursday morning is asked to

call Detective Kerry Nastri of the Cheshire Police Department at 203-271-5533.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us