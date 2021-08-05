Gunshots Fired at Cheshire Man Who Confronted Suspected Car Thieves: Police

A Cheshire resident was shot at when he confronted people who were breaking into cars in his neighborhood early this morning, police said.

Cheshire police responded to reports of a shooting incident around 1:40 a.m. and they met with a resident who told them he saw people breaking into cars in his neighborhood and went driving around to look for them.

He told police he saw the people in a vehicle on Maple Avenue, pulled up, and confronted them, police said.

As the people in the car suspected to be involved in the car break-ins drove away, a passenger fired a gunshot at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not hurt, but his vehicle was damaged police said.

The vehicle police are looking for was described as a silver or gray Subaru Legacy sedan. Four males were inside and three were wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Cheshire police warn that people who are trying to break into vehicles could be armed and dangerous and residents should use extreme caution.

If you see a crime, call the police without alerting the suspects, police urge.

Anyone with information about what happened early Thursday morning is asked to

call Detective Kerry Nastri of the Cheshire Police Department at 203-271-5533.