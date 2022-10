Six brand new homes will be built in Hartford’s northeast end on vacant lots.

Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut (HFHNCC) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday morning to kickoff construction.

The plan is to build single-family homes as well as a duplex.

NBC Connecticut

The vacant lots are on Barbour, Clark, Capen, Westland and Nelson Streets.