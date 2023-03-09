Hamden Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Roof Fire

A house fire in Hamden was quickly put out on Thursday afternoon, according to the Hamden Fire Department.

It happened on Harmon Street, where firefighters say a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the roof.

The fire department says their team reached the attic of the house, where they say smoke was coming from a roof solar panel. Firefighters found the active fire in the area of the rafters beneath one of the solar panels.

Hamden Fire Department Hamden Firefighters respond to a fire on Harmon Street on Thursday.

The fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters say no people were home, but a dog was safely evacuated from the home while crews put out the fire.