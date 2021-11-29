Hamden High School Student Accused of Stabbing Fellow Student Near School

A ninth-grade Hamden High School student is in custody Monday following a stabbing, which required a fellow student to receive treatment at the hospital, police said.

The suspect, 13, is accused of stabbing a fellow student multiple times following a physical altercation near the school, according to police. Police said they recovered a small folding knife near the scene on Dixwell Avenue.

The victim is a 14-year-old Hamden High School student, police said. The victim's condition is unknown.

Police said they were called to the area of a city bus stop outside the school around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

Charges are pending against the teenage suspect, police said in a press release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information or video of the fight to call Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055.