Hamden High School will be closed Friday over a threat, according to the superintendent.

In a tweet, Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler confirmed the closure was "out of an abundance of caution" and said it was to give police and school officials a chance to investigate the threat, which involved an anonymous tip to school administrators.

More details were not immediately available.