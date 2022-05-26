Hamden IT Systems Have Been Compromised: Mayor

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said they town's Information Technology (IT) systems were compromised this morning.

The mayor said officials worked to quickly shut down the system to protect against further compromise.

The incident happened early Thursday morning, according to the mayor.

Emergency services were not interrupted during the compromise and non-emergency services will be available as soon as possible, Garrett said.

The town said they'll provide updates as they become available.