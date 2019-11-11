Hamden Police Find Nearly 30 Shell Casings While Investigating Report of Shots Fired

Hamden police found more than two dozen shell casings while investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of West Easton Street and Bowen Street around 4:30 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

According to police, a man in a brown hoodie was seen firing multiple gunshots. The man then fled from the scene in a white vehicle.

Authorities said they found nearly 30 shell casings at the scene.

There were no reported injuries. A vehicle was hit by a bullet, police added.

The incident remains under investigation.