Hamden Police Investigate Theft of Storm Drain Grates and Warn of Dangers it Poses

Several storm drain grates have been stolen in Hamden in the past few weeks and police said it is dangerous for anyone who is walking or driving by the basins they were removed from.

Police are investigating after storm drain grates were stolen from various locations throughout town, and often from isolated streets, they said.

They are asking anyone who sees anything suspicious near catch basins to report it to police for any resident with video surveillance that can assist police in these investigations to contact them.

If a storm drain grate is missing in your neighborhood, police ask that you immediately contact the Hamden Police Department to report the theft at 203-230-4000.

