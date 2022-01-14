Hamden Police Search for Driver After Hit-and-Run

Hamden Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after a hit-and-run that left a 64-year-old woman with serious injuries.

The vehicle was described as a newer model, dark-colored sedan. Police said the vehicle would have front-end damage and might have a broken windshield.

The incident happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police responded to the intersection of Arch Street and Bowen Street after a report that a motor vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The woman was struck by the intersection and sustained serious injuries. She was treated on the scene, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has video surveillance is asked to call Officer Robert O'Neill of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at 203-230-4000.