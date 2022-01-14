Hamden Police

Hamden Police Search for Driver After Hit-and-Run

hamden police department
NBCConnecticut.com

Hamden Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene after a hit-and-run that left a 64-year-old woman with serious injuries.

The vehicle was described as a newer model, dark-colored sedan. Police said the vehicle would have front-end damage and might have a broken windshield.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The incident happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police responded to the intersection of Arch Street and Bowen Street after a report that a motor vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The woman was struck by the intersection and sustained serious injuries. She was treated on the scene, police said.

Local

new haven 43 mins ago

5 Students Hospitalized After Ingesting Substance at School in New Haven

Hartford 59 mins ago

Hartford Student Remains in Grave Condition After Overdose at School

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has video surveillance is asked to call Officer Robert O'Neill of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at 203-230-4000.

This article tagged under:

Hamden Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us