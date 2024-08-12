Hamden residents support town's plan to build first-ever animal shelter 

The Town of Hamden is working to build its first ever animal shelter.

Mayor Lauren Garrett said previous administrations have tried to build one before, but have been unsuccessful.

She said it's important for the town to have one of its own because it is state law, but also because of the amount of time animal control officers spend taking the animals to other nearby shelters in New Haven and North Haven.

Hamden currently rents kennel space primarily from the North Haven shelter.

“It's important for us to have a place in Hamden so that we don’t have our animal control officers going to various municipalities to take care of our animals,” said Garrett.

In efforts to get the animal shelter built, the Planning and Zoning Department recently approved selling 12-acres of town land near Lake Wintergreen, to the state.

“Between the sale of this town property for $290,000, we also have a little bit more than $150,000 for the animal shelter gift fund and then we have $150,000 that was previously bonded,” said Garrett.

The mayor added the town is still working on the site plans and finalizing the scope of work, but would like the new shelter to include office space, veterinary work space, space for animals to live and wash areas.

Residents of Hamden said it's been a long time coming for Hamden.

“I really hope we get one and I would really support it. I'm ready, I try to support all the animal shelters,” resident Sue Centone said.

Another resident shared how he's heard of shelters being overcrowded due to many people returning the pets they adopted in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We definitely could use something in Hamden without a doubt because there’s just not enough places and like I said eight or nine of the dogs that I see at the dog park are all rescues,” resident John Crebase said.

Mayor Garrett will announce the proposed site location on Oct. 19.