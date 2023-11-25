Hartford businesses look forward to Small Business Saturday

Tis the season for shopping. Black Friday is over, but Small Business Saturday is underway.

Fresh tacos are being made to order at Mariachi Poblano, a Mexican food truck parked by Bushnell Park in Hartford, not far from Winterfest. The foot traffic from the event, bringing good business last year.

“I did good, so I expect this year to do the same thing.”

Owner Pedro Garcia is hoping Small Business Saturday will bring even more people out, along with the usual customers.

“I have regular customers, especially the workers over there. They always call me to make the food for them and come pick it up,” he said.

That also applies for businesses on Pratt Street. Vaughan’s Public House says it’s a good environment.

“It’s been so great to see the community grow, especially lately and be really embraced by the city,” Erin Sweeney, a bartender at Vaughan’s Public House said.

The pub and other small businesses are hoping the embrace continues. An American Express survey from 2022 showed shoppers across the country spent an estimated $17.9 billion on Small Business Saturday. Seventy-two percent of them said they will continue holiday shopping at small businesses due to the impact on their local community.

“You spend the money here, next time you come in, you see an improvement we’ve made or we’re able to retain our great staff,” Sweeney said.

For Garcia, it means serving up more warm tacos or other dishes to hungry customers.

“We have people over here, it’s going to be much better,” he said.