Hartford celebrates 6th annual Whalers Alumni Weekend

The Hartford Whalers are back in the capitol city for the sixth Annual Whalers' Alumni weekend.

Organizers say it's a chance to celebrate a beloved part of the city's history and meet some of the players.

The first stop was Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford Friday morning. The former NHL players signed autographs and took pictures with staff. Their presence was a big boost for patients as well.

"There is no place like Hartford to be honest with you. The fans have been super to us when we played here," said former player Andre Lacroix.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lacroix played for the Hartford Whalers from 1979 to 1980 before he retired from his long career in the National Hockey League and World Hockey Association.

At 78 years old, Lacroix is still on the ice. He says he plays hockey every Sunday morning and hopes to keep playing even after he turns 80.

Lacroix was there alongside Norm Barnes, Jeff Brubaker, Yvon Corriveau, Scott Daniels, Stewart Gavin as well as Chuck Kaiton, the former play-by-play announcer who is famously known as the "Voice of the Whalers."

"It still amazes me that 26 years later, since the team moved, there is so much support. And I have to commend the Yard Goats for doing this because they keep the memory alive for many of us who had great memories with the team," Kaiton said.

It was a special moment for Dr. Daniel Gerardi, chief of pulmonary medicine at St. Francis Hospital. On Friday, he was seen shaking hands with the Whalers' own Bob Crawford.

"You don't see athletes like this anymore who will spend this time with fans and patients," Gerardi said.

The hospital visit was just one part of the celebration. The Whalers will be celebrated throughout the weekend at Dunkin' Park.

Some of the festivities include a charity luncheon on Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fans can also get their players' autographs starting at 4 p.m. and stay for a postgame firework show.

The Whalers Alumni Weekend works to honor a team that brought so many fans together. As for the players, they say it's a warm welcome every time they return home.

"You know, it's like we never left," Lacroix said.