Hartford community helps displaced residents amid apartment fire damage, thefts

Frustration is building among dozens of families who can’t return home right now following fire damage in their apartment building.

For some, it’s been more than a month. They recently met with the Hartford mayor and they’re hopeful their calls for help are soon answered.

Following fire damage and thefts at the Concord Hills Apartments in Hartford, Martavia Kirkland is thankful for the support of the community.

“I'm happy and I'm appreciative. Very appreciative of it, because I actually need all the help I can get right now. I'm out of work due to the fire, not being able to go and get clothes to go to work,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland is among about 60 families staying in area hotels and are now receiving help from an organization called Angel of Edgewood.

“These families are really struggling and, you know, we just can't say it enough. And the time is just like ticking,” Jendayi Scott-Miller, Angel of Edgewood founder and CEO, said.

Hartford Fire says the flames that led to so many being displaced likely started because of a malfunction with an air conditioner back in August.

Then, police say 26 units were ransacked, including Kirkland’s.

“It's overwhelming, it's upsetting, frustrating. But, you know, all we could do is have faith and hope,” Kirkland said.

Angel of Edgewood is offering what it can, dropping off everything from gift cards, to laundry detergent, to toys for the kids.

“It's really sad. It's a really sad situation and it needs to be addressed fairly quickly. They need some compensation. There needs to be accountability,” Scott-Miller said.

On Friday, some met with the Hartford mayor who was hopeful many could return home in the coming weeks as repairs are done.

Residents were looking for reimbursement for food and stolen items, as well as improved temporary housing.

“I definitely need it. Like I said, I'm pregnant right now and I'm also diabetic. So I do need to cook certain foods at certain times. And I can't do that here because they don't have a big kitchen for me. So I do need something better,” Kirkland said.

The mayor’s office said there might be an update about improving the temporary housing as soon as Tuesday.

The complex has not returned requests for comment.