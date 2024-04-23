Hartford man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2020 murder

A Hartford man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for murdering a 27-year-old in January 2020, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Yamil Rohena, 28, was arrested in the days after the incident and he has been charged with murder.

Police said 27-year-old Kwadir Paris was involved in a crash on Jan. 4, 2020 on Albany Avenue and Vine Street. When officers responded to that crash, they discovered that Paris, who was a passenger in the car, had been shot on Martin Street a short time earlier.

Paris was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he died of his injuries. It marked the city's first homicide of the year.

Rohena was found guilty on Jan. 12, 2024. In a separate proceeding, he was found guilty of criminal possession of a firearm and he violated his probation stemming from a 2017 arrest for assault, according to authorities.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Rohena shot Paris six times in front of his home. Prosecutors showed footage from city of Hartford cameras that captured the moments of the shooting, and Rohena fleeing the crime scene. He was later identified as the shooter.

“It’s important that the system recognizes and addresses the lasting impact violent crime has on our communities," State's Attorney Sharmese Walcott said.