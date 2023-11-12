Hartford Marathon Foundation hosts first ‘Husky Run and Ruck' at UConn Storrs

On this Veteran's Day weekend, the Hartford Marathon Foundation hosted a new race.

For the first time, they partnered with UConn Recreation and UConn's Veteran and Military Program to honor those who have served our country and those who continue to serve.

"Some of the proceeds from all of this today are going to go and help our military and veteran students," said Alyssa Kelleher, Director of UConn's Veteran and Military Program.

This race was held in honor of UConn alumnus Kyle Milliken who joined the Navy shortly after 9/11. He climbed the ranks, eventually becoming a Navy SEAL.

Tragically, Milliken, a 15-year veteran, was killed in combat during a military operation against terrorism in Somalia in 2017, but his memory lives on.

"Kyle was a hard worker. He persevered. He always earned what he got," said Rich Miller, Milliken's track and field coach at UConn.

The day began with a veteran's ceremony that featured a helicopter fly over and landing.

Hundreds of people were there to run while some participated in rucking, which involves wearing a heavy backpack or weighted vest.

Associate Director of UConn Recreation Mike Dalfonso says this component of the race was a nod to veterans and current service members who train or often use this equipment.

"We wanted to add something special to honor our veterans or do something a little bit more challenging," said Dalfonso.

Two runners did just that. A couple from Seymour ran the 5k with 15 pounds and 20 pounds on their backs, but they say they didn't mind the extra weight.

"It's a small thing that we can do, in comparison to what they do for us. So, I'm just excited to be out here," said Brianna Girard.