Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam inaugural celebrations held Thursday

Dozens of clergy members from the Greater Hartford area gathered Thursday morning to welcome Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam.

“It’s so important that our faith community, that those who speak to our moral conscience are engaged and at the table,” Arulampalam said. “I think faith leaders speak to a different side of human beings and building that community, building that culture is such an important part of building Hartford in the future.”

Center Church, where Arulampalam’s wife is a pastor, hosted the interfaith service.

“It was really important for us to bring that sense of community together and to bring clergy from the Jewish tradition, the Muslim tradition, various Christian traditions all together to uplift Arunan and myself before we start this huge new chapter in our lives,” Rev. Liza Arulampalam said.

Arulampalam continued inaugural celebrations by asking faith, state and community leaders to take an oath to build hope and create a prosperous Hartford together.

“I ask people to take an oath because I really want people to feel like they are an integral part about what the future of the city looks like,” Arulampalam said.

Arulampalam will serve as the capital city’s 68th mayor and is working with experts to tackle issues in housing, education and youth services.

“I think the good thing is Arunan has a group of advisors and experts to help us in all of those areas, and also he has the strong support of Gov. Lamont and myself,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.