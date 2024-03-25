Hartford mayor proposes new investments in this year's budget

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam submitted his first proposed budget to the clerk’s office on Monday afternoon.

“While there is so much work to be done and so much more I would love to invest in, we think this is a really solid start,” Arulampalam said.

Arulampalam’s budget totals $623.8 million for fiscal year 2025. That is a less-than-one percent increase from the previous year’s budget.

“We have balanced this budget by investing in key priorities and without increasing our taxes, our fees on city services,” Arulampalam said.

Under the proposed budget, Arulampalam is making new investments aimed at improving the quality of life in the capital city. This includes a new sports and recreation department, a housing liaison, a new office to help small businesses and the Office of Violence Prevention.

“These are all things residents told me were important as I met with them, as I sat with them in their living room and heard from them directly about their challenges,” Arulampalam said.

With the new programs, there are new city positions created, including three full-time roles to staff the new sports and recreation program. Compared to the previous year, the city’s proposed payroll for fiscal year 2025 increased 3.2% to $138.2 million.

There will be a public hearing on the proposed budget April 3.