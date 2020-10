Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is holding a virtual town hall meeting about public safety on Saturday.

Bronin will be joined by Hartford's new State's Attorney Sharmese Walcott, City Council President Maly D. Rosado, members of city council, Police Chief Jason Thody and Assistant Police Chief Rafael Medina for the meeting.

The virtual town hall meeting will be held on Zoom at 11 a.m. It will also be streamed live on Mayor Bronin's Facebook page.

You can also watch the town hall in this story.