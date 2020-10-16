State Police to Help Hartford Police Amid Recent Increase in Shootings

State police troopers will be coming into Hartford to help police there deal with a recent increase in gun violence.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin requested the assistance from state police, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

The city has seen a number of shootings since the beginning of October.

State police will provide added resources to the Hartford Police Department that will include embedding State Police Major Crime Detectives into the Hartford Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force. The Statewide Narcotics Task Force will also focus on Hartford, working to seize illegal and stolen guns, according to the governor's office.

City residents will also see uniformed troopers assigned to state on-ramps and off-ramps from the highways through Hartford.

“As we fight back against an unusually sharp spike in gun violence, we’re dedicating every resource we have in a focused, deliberate way, and I’m grateful to Governor Lamont, Commissioner Rovella, the Connecticut State Police and the Department of Correction for acting quickly to work in partnership with us,” Bronin said. “It’s important to be clear that this is not a broad deployment of State Police to patrol Hartford, but a carefully targeted assignment of investigative and other specialized resources as part of a state, local, and federal partnership to directly address the drivers of this spike in gun violence. We also believe that the increased parole supervision by DOC is an important part of the response, and appreciate DOC taking that action.”