Hartford Officials Ask Public Not to Get ‘Wrong Message' After Pause on J&J Vaccine

Pop-up walk-up clinics in Hartford are a way to help increase accessibility, but on Wednesday, the city noticed less people showing up and think it might have to do with news that use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on pause.

“I’m just happy to get it done today,” said Hartford resident Andrea Hartman.

Hartman and dozens of other Hartford residents found no line at Wednesday’s pop-up walk-up clinic. But not waiting is what made this one somewhat unusual.

“Today is a slower one, and I really am concerned that some people are taking the wrong message from what was announced yesterday,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

On Tuesday, federal health officials recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine as they investigate six reported cases of a rare and severe blood clot.

“I do think that it has, I’m sure, the unintended consequence but, I think, the real consequence of causing some people who might already have had questions to be more cautious,” said Bronin.

Bronin says with the J&J vaccine on pause, they’ve quickly shifted to Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations and are scheduling second appointments on site. He says the fact that there’s been a pause shows the intense focus on safety which should give people confidence in the system and the available vaccines.

“Moderna and Pfizer were the ones I wanted to take anyway,” said Hartford resident Rasheem Smith.

Smith says the J&J news didn’t stop him from getting vaccinated on Wednesday and he hopes it’s a step towards getting back to normal.

For residents who couldn’t make Wednesday’s clinic, the city says they have seven more no-appointment vaccine clinics in the next five days.

“I think it’s a great idea that you don’t have to set it up because it makes it easier for a lot of people that may not be able to find these things and schedule them themselves,” said Smith.

The clinics are available to Hartford residents who are 18 and older.

CLINIC: Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic

WHERE: Wilson-Gray YMCA, 444 Albany Avenue, Hartford

WHEN: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 10 AM – 4 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents ages 18+

CLINIC: Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic

WHERE: Sportsmen’s Athletic Club, 2976 Main Street, Hartford

WHEN: Friday, April 16, 2021, 10 AM – 4 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents ages 18+

CLINIC: Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic

WHERE: Saint Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford

WHEN: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 10 AM – 2:30 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents ages 18+

CLINIC: Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England

WHERE: Fred D. Wish Museum School Parking Lot, 350 Barbour Street, Hartford

WHEN: Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11 AM – 7 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Appointments available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents 18+

CLINIC: Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England

WHERE: Saint Lawrence O’Toole/Maria Reina de la Paz Parish, 494 New Britain Avenue, Hartford

WHEN: Sunday, April 18 and Monday, April 19, 2021, 11 AM – 7 PM

APPOINTMENTS: Appointments available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken

ELIGIBILITY: Hartford residents 18+

For more information, you can head to https://www.hartfordct.gov/