Hartford Opens Warming Centers During Cold Snap

The city of Hartford has opened its daytime warning centers and an overnight shelter for the cold weather this week.
Record lows are expected Wednesday, with wind chills in the single digits possible.
The overnight warming center at the Arroyo Recreation Center at 30 Pope Park Drive opened Tuesday and will remain open through Saturday morning. The hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The daytime warming centers are as listed below.
Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch
500 Main St and its branches. For branch locations and hours, click here.
South End Wellness Center
830 Maple Ave: Wednesday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m, Friday 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
North End Senior Center
80 Coventry St: Wednesday – Friday 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Parkville Senior Center
11 New Park Ave: Wednesday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Hispanic Health Council
175 Main St: Wednesday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Hispanic Senior Center
45 Wadsworth St: Wednesday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.