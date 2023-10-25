Hartford organization works to lessen domestic violence rates in Conn.

The rates of domestic violence cases are improving in the Hartford area, but they are still higher than they were pre-pandemic, according to Mary-Jane Foster, the president and CEO of the Hartford Interval House.

The Interval House is an organization that has a 24/7 hotline that is free and confidential, along with a 25-bed safe house and court advocates in Hartford, Manchester and Rockville.

“Pre-COVID we worked with probably 2,500-2,800, maybe 3,000 cases, but now it’s 4,500. We’ve seen a dramatic rise in violations of protective orders, which is really terrifying because that’s an indication of very high risk of significant harm,” Foster said.

The Interval House hosted a Breakfast with Champions on Wednesday, focused on exchanging ideas and sharing energy and optimism for change in the future. This year the focus is on prevention.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We have got to bring these numbers down and there are two ways that I know to do that. One is to work with children to interrupt that cycle of inter-generational domestic violence and two is to work with prevention,” said Foster.

So the Interval House is working with the Boys & Girls Club of Hartford.

“Making sure we are getting in front of our young people and helping them understand the difference and recognize the difference between a healthy relationship and an unhealthy relationship,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Bronin added that the Interval House works closely with the police department to recognize the signs of domestic violence and provide careful handoffs to the Interval House for assistance.

The ultimate goal of the Interval House is to support victims of domestic violence or intimate partner violence.

“We are here and we have resources and we can help you. Feel brave, feel confident that we will be there for you in helping you plan your next steps,” said Foster.

You can reach out for help at 860-838-8467.