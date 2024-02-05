Hartford police union asks for apology from state lawmaker

The Hartford police union is asking for an apology from State Representative Maryam Khan.

Khan was critical of the police department’s response to her assault this summer, but police say an internal investigation has revealed no wrongdoing.

Hartford’s police union said it has done a thorough review of the incident and how police responded. They say the officers’ actions were appropriate, and that Khan’s criticism has been damaging.

On Monday, the union issued a statement with a small, but powerful headline. “Apology Owed.” It’s in response to comments made by Khan in the months since she was assaulted outside the XL Center on June 28.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“If this is happening to me, and this is the best we can do, as a state representative who represents the city of Hartford, I cannot be OK with that,” Khan said on July 6.

Andrey Desmond is accused of assaulting Khan following a major Muslim prayer celebration.

After suffering a concussion, along with arm and neck injuries, Khan has been critical of Hartford police. Recently, she spoke out defending a man who she said defended her, and he ended up getting charged as well.

“It is unfair that someone that assisted a woman being attacked is having to defend himself,” Khan said on Jan. 31.

Since the attack, reviews have been conducted by Hartford Police Internal Affairs and the Hartford Civilian Police Board.

On Monday, the union issued a statement saying in part:

“The results of both investigations indicate that the responding officers, while having some deficiencies in report writing documentation, acted in an outstanding, polite and professional manner.”

“I’m expecting an apology to the officers who responded,” Hartford Police Union President James Rutkauski said.

Hartford police said Khan’s comments could potentially lead to a decline in trust of the police and could deter people from seeking police assistance.

“Her words have real world consequences. She’s in a position of power. She’s in the public domain,” Rutkauski said.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Khan for comment and are awaiting a response.