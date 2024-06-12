New Haven man charged in connection to 2 armed bank robberies

A man from New Haven has been charged in connection to two armed bank robberies that happened several years ago.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut and the Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the 31-year-old man was charged on Wednesday.

The charges stem from armed robberies of two banks in December 2019 and January 2020.

According to officials, the man showed a gun and robbed a TD bank on Amity Road in Woodbridge on December 27, 2019. During that robbery, he reportedly stole a little over $7,000.

Several days later, police said the man showed a gun and robbed a Citizens Bank on Foxon Boulevard in East Haven. In that robbery on January 7, 2020, authorities said he stole $11,600 and discharged the weapon.

The man is being charged with two counts of bank robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

He is currently incarcerated and is serving an unrelated state sentence.