State Rep. Maryam Khan speaks out after apparent attack following Eid service

"I experienced an attempted sexual assault and violent physical assault. I have sustained multiple physical injuries and it has taken an emotional toll on me and my family and children – who witnessed the attack and were in harm's way."

State Representative Maryam Khan is responding after being assaulted following a service marking Eid al-Adha in downtown Hartford a week ago.

The Islamic prayer ceremony happened at the XL Center on the morning of June 28. While leaving the service, Kahn was assaulted.

"I am immensely grateful to the courageous men who came to my aid and helped apprehend the attacker until the police arrived. Their courage and tenacity in those moments helped to save my life, the lives of my children and many other Muslim women and children that were still inside the XL Center. I am on a long journey of physical and emotional healing and I ask for your grace during this time," Kahn said in a statement.

The state representative went on to say that she is concerned about the lack of security at one of the largest Muslim gatherings on the day of Eid in the capitol city.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the Hartford Police Department about these allegations, and they said they're actively investigating the incident.

"I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages to me of their unwavering support," Kahn said.

Hartford police said that a 30-year-old man identified as Andrey Desmond, of New Britain, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Kahn plans to speak further about the incident and the impact it has had on her life on Thursday at noon.