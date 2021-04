Police in Hartford are warning residents to be careful of a recent Eversource scam.

Officials said many residents have called police claiming they're getting calls and voicemails from Eversource demanding payment or utilities will be shut off.

Police said this is a scam.

We are getting lots of calls from residents claiming they are getting calls/voicemails from @EversourceCT demanding payment, or utilities will be shut off. This is a SCAM. If you have questions regarding your account, call your local Eversource office. pic.twitter.com/h58cSuGXYp — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 23, 2021

Anyone with questions regarding their account is being advised to contact Eversource directly.