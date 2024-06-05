Oxford

State police identify 2 people found dead in a burning vehicle in Oxford

Police on Roosevelt Drive in Oxford on May 30, 2024,
NBC Connecticut

State police have identified the two men who were found dead in a burning vehicle in Oxford last week.

State police said 36-year-old David J. Rivera and 39-year-old Carlos O. Calderon were found dead in a vehicle on Route 34 in Oxford on the morning of May 30.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They were both from Hartford.

State police were called to respond around 4:10 a.m. and found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Once firefighters put the fire out, Rivera and Calderon were found dead in the vehicle.

Members of the Western District Major Crime Squad are investigating.

This article tagged under:

OxfordConnecticut State Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us