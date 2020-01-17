Hartford School Placed on Lockdown After Report of People With Guns Outside: Police

Milner Middle School in Hartford was put on lockdown after a report that two people with masks and guns were spotted outside Friday, according to police.

Police said school staff reported the two suspicious people outside the building on Tower Avenue around 3:49 p.m. Police told staff to put the school on lockdown while officers responded.

Officers soon spotted two people running away from the school on Hampton Street, near Earle Street. Police detained the suspects and seized two BB guns.

No one was hurt.

Police said it does not appear the suspects were ever inside the school building. The suspects, who police described as “youths,” are not students.

No other details were immediately available.

Editor's Note: Police initially misidentified the school involved. The incident occurred at Milner Middle School, not the Hartford Journalism and Media Academy as previously reported.