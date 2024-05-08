Ledyard

Woman charged in connection to deadly Ledyard crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

A woman who is accused of driving drunk has been charged in connection to a deadly crash in Ledyard that happened earlier this year.

Police said 23-year-old Amber Lahue, of New London, turned herself on Tuesday.

Her charges are in connection to a deadly crash that happened in February.

Investigators said Lahue sped away from a vehicle stop on Route 12 and crashed nearby on Feb. 22 around 9:30 p.m. The backseat passenger in Lahue's vehicle was killed in the crash.

During the investigation, authorities said it was determined that Lahue's blood alcohol level was twice over the legal limit.

She is facing charges including manslaughter with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, reckless driving and improper passing.

Lahue posted a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 21.

