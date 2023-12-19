Hartford

Hartford students surprised with $20,000 scholarships to the University of Hartford

By Amber Diaz

Hartford Promise
NBC Connecticut

On Tuesday, dozens of public high school students in Hartford were surprised with college acceptance to the University of Hartford and a $20,000 scholarship over the next four years for college.

“i just love the constant reminder that hard work does pay off,” Jose Laboy, a high school senior, said 

“I was like, wow!” Ariana Whitely added. 

She said she nervous and kind of scared about how to pay for college.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I didn't know how I would pay for college because of financial issues, but Hartford Promise kind of helped to alleviate some of that nerve, so now I feel better about going to college” Whitely added. 

Hartford Promise president Richard Sugarman explained how the scholarship works. 

“At UConn, they’re going to match your scholarship, we’re gonna give you $5,000 here, they’re gonna match your $5,000, as they will at St. Joe’s, as they will at Eastern, as they will at Central, so you’re gonna get our scholarships and additional scholarships at most of those schools,” he said.

Local

UConn 44 mins ago

No. 17 UConn to play Toronto Metropolitan in a game NCAA will recognize as a regular-season contest

2024 presidential election 47 mins ago

Deadline to change party affiliation ahead of 2024 presidential primary is approaching            

Hartford Promise Scholars

These are the criteria for becoming a Hartford Promise Scholar. You must:

  • Be a Hartford public school student 
  • Live in Hartford 
  • Have a 93% attendance record 
  • Have a 3.0 GPA or better 

In addition, if one of these students decides the University of Hartford is the school for them, they’ll also get free housing for all four years. 

“This is about belief, this is about community and this is about action,” Leslie Torres-Rodrigues, superintendent of Hartford public schools, said in a statement.  

Jordan Green, a first-generation former Hartford public school student who now works for Hartford Promise, said he wants this to be a sign that students in the capital city need more help and incentives. 

“There are so many more students in the city of Hartford that need the support, the resources, and if you are out here, hopefully this mobilizes you to join the mission of helping out Hartford students,” Green said. 

This article tagged under:

HartfordUniversity of Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us