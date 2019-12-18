Hartford Teachers Demand Testing for PCBs

Hartford Public School teachers are speaking out Wednesday at Hartford School District’s Board of Education meeting with concerns there may be life-threatening chemicals in their schools.

This all stems from an NBC Connecticut Investigation that found that six school buildings in the district that could contain the chemical, have never been tested.

Polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, are synthetic chemicals that were widely used between 1950 and 1979. They become airborne over time and are believed to cause a number of health problems – including cancer.

Teachers on Wednesday said they want to speak up for themselves, but also, for their students.

“We hope they take the responsibility to do what’s right and test the schools,” said Joshua Hall, who was a teacher in Hartford for 12 years. He’s now a local union vice president representing Hartford teachers and a state representative (D - District 7).

After digging through DEEP records detailing PCB testing at Hartford schools, we found six Hartford School buildings still open today have never been tested for the dangerous chemical. Exposure to PCBs at high levels is believed to cause serious health problems including cancer.

Hartford Public Schools acknowledged they have remodeled a number of schools that were built with materials potentially containing PCBs and replaced them with non-PCB building materials. Those schools are Annie Fisher, Global Communications Academy, Hartford Public High School, Environmental Science Magnet at Mary Hooker, Kinsella Magnet, and Weaver High School.

There are four more schools they plan to fully renovate starting in 2020. Those schools are Bulkeley High School, beginning in 2020, Wish School in 2021, Batchelder in 2022, and Parkville in 2022.

This leaves the three following schools without testing or plans to fully renovate: Achievement First Academy, Breakthrough II and Pre-K Magnet.

“Exposure to PCBs is associated with a variety of health problems, including low birth weight, cancer, and impaired cognitive development in children for-- just to name a few,” said Dr. Nicole Deziel from the Yale School of Public Health when we interviewed her for our first report.

Earlier this month, the local union representing teachers and much of the districts support staff filed a complaint with ConnOSHA, the agency that enforces workplace safety and health regulations, regarding the untested schools.

ConnOSHA said their complaint was received and is being processed.

“As teachers and as stakeholders our primary responsibility is to keep people safe—not only students in their schools but also teachers in the places they work,” Hall added.

When NBC Connecticut Investigates interviewed a member of the board, he said funding is a big part of the reason they haven’t tested all of the schools in question.

When they did test for PCBs at the Clark School on the North End of Hartford back in 2015, the results came back with PCB levels so high the school had to shut down entirely since it was no longer safe for people to be in the building.

The City of Hartford and the Hartford Board of Education filed a lawsuit in 2015 against Monsanto Company, Solutia Inc, and Pharmacia Corporation saying the companies were aware PCBs were dangerous but produced products containing them anyways. They are seeking damages for the cost to investigate and remove the toxins.

The companies are fighting back against the lawsuit and deny wrongdoing.