Hartford to Open Isolation Centers for Homeless Who Contract COVID-19

The city of Hartford has developed plans to create quarantine centers for any of the homeless who test positive the coronavirus, Mayor Luke Bronin announced Friday.

The city is preparing the Willie Ware Community Center, on Windsor Street, and the Governor's Foot Guard Armory, on High Street, to serve the homeless. Both locations are expected to be ready next week.

Officials are also working with hospitals to create protocols to work with homeless shelters on testing and treatment.

At this time, the city does not have any reported cases of homeless individuals with the coronavirus.

“We’re working quickly with homeless services providers to expand capacity at shelters, and we expect that there will be an increase in homelessness in the Hartford region as people lose income and temporary housing situations break down,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We need these quarantine locations because we want to make sure that, as coronavirus spreads, we have spaces where anyone who tests positive can recover while minimizing the contact with others. We are very grateful to the Governor’s Foot Guard Armory for stepping up in a time of need and allowing us to use their space, and to the dedicated staff across multiple City departments that will be helping to prepare these sites for use.”

The state now has 194 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout all eight counties, and four people have died. The governor has announced he will order all non-essential businesses closed.