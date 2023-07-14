Hartford's annual Jazz Festival steps off at Bushnell Park

The greater Hartford Jazz Festival has kicked off in Bushnell Park and Latin Night drew quite the crowd.

For Bryan Willis, it's about friends, family, and music.

He comes up from North Carolina annually for the festival, and isn’t deterred by weather.

“True music lovers never worry about the weather,” said Willis, “We are here for the duration.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Others were just happy Friday night offered relief from the recent wet weather pattern.

“It's beautiful, from a rainy day earlier to its perfect now, we are ready to enjoy the night.” said Adaliza Rivera.

The festival is offering music, food, and vendors like Jasper McCoy with the Love Art Collective out of western Massachusetts. He brought jazz inspired art to share with music lovers.

“The opportunity for people to come out so people enjoy things art culture, and music.” said McCoy.

Organizers say there are over thirty artists in the lineup for the weekend and they are expecting over 100,000 people to attend, rain or shine.

“If it rains it's okay, play in the rain, dance in the rain, feel it on your skin, enjoy the music,” said Tiana Correa, an organizer for the event. “Bring your ponchos, bring your umbrellas, be prepared but we will be here either way.”

There is no charge for admission and music starts at 2:30 Saturday and Sunday.