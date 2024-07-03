Hartford's mayor appoints new acting police chief

A new acting chief of police has been appointed to oversee the Hartford Police Department.

On Wednesday, mayor Arunan Arulampalam announced the appointment of Kenny Howell as the acting chief.

Howell has been serving as assistant chief of the department.

The appointment comes a few months after previous chief Jason Thody announced his plans to retire.

According to the mayor's office, Howell has been working with Hartford PD since 2020 and served in law enforcement since 1991.