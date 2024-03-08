Middletown

Parents condemn vandalism after swastikas found at 2 Middletown schools in a week

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

Parents in Middletown are condemning antisemitic hate after two schools in the city were vandalized with swastikas in a week.

“It’s unfortunate. I think it’s very sad that us as human beings are filled with such hatred,” Sherisa, a Middletown parent, said.

She is among those upset after hearing two Middletown schools were vandalized with swastikas. Her children are students in the city and she said it’s unacceptable.

“I don’t want them to grow up in a world filled with hatred and anger, so for me, I think it’s really sad,” she said.

Middletown school officials said the swastikas were found in a bathroom at the high school this week. A similar incident happened at Beman Middle School last week.

“I have mixed race kids so obviously, it’s a problem for me,” Bill Perkins, a Middletown parent, said.

Perkins has two children attending Beman and said addressing the issue starts with parents at home.

“You definitely got to spend time with your kids and letting them know this type of stuff is not going to work,” he said.

In a letter to parents, Middletown Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Vasquez Matos made clear there was no tolerance for antisemitism or other offensive acts.

He said the schools will have educational programs addressing antisemitism and promoting tolerance.

“Under my leadership, Middletown Public Schools will not stand idly by in the face of such hatred," Vasquez Matos said.

Perkins believes whoever is responsible – should face consequences.

“Give the kids what they deserve. If it’s an in-school suspension, give it to them. If it’s an out-of-school suspension, give it to them and obviously, communication with parents on why this is happening,” he said.

The school district said both cases of vandalism remain under investigation, and they're working with the Middletown Police Department.

