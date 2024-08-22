Haven Hot Chicken in Oxford gives out free meals to first responders during storm recovery

Thanking first responders during a time of need in Oxford. The Haven Hot Chicken location there offered free meals to first responders and their families Wednesday.

Employees there say it’s a way of saying thank you to their work in assisting the community after Sunday’s massive storm. They say the response was overwhelmingly positive.

“We saw firsthand how much they were putting into the communities so really anything we can do as a company to help them out helping the community is idea,” Breanna Vanak, assistant general manager of the Haven Hot Chicken location in Oxford, said.

The Oxford location will also be donating $3 per sandwich sold this Saturday to the flood fund for the community.