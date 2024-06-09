Head-on crash and vehicle fire in Waterbury leaves 4 injured

Four people are injured after a head-on crash and vehicle fire in Waterbury on Saturday night.

Police said a 2017 Infiniti and a 2018 Mercedes collided head-on in the 3000 block of North Main Street around 11:30 p.m.

After everyone got out of both vehicles, the front of the Infiniti caught on fire. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire.

A 27-year-old man from Waterbury was driving the Infiniti and a 46-year-old woman from New York was driving the Mercedes at the time of the crash. There was also a 36-year-old and a 63-year-old, both from New York, inside of the Mercedes when the crash happened.

All four people were transported to the hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are all believed to be in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information should contact the CRU Unit at (203) 346-3975.