Health Officials Issue Warning After Raccoon Tests Positive for Rabies in Mystic

A raccoon found in the area of West Main Street and Gravel Street in Groton has tested positive for rabies, according to the Ledge Light Health District.

Health officials are warning the public to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.

The raccoon tested positive on Monday.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people. The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals. Rabies can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin, or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose and mouth, according to the health district.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882 or animal control at 860-441-6709.