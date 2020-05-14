Hear Today on Impact of COVID-19 on CT Business Community

The governor and the committee that has been working on a plan to reopen the state’s businesses will be meeting virtually for a round table discussion this morning on the impact of COVID-19 on the local business community.

Some businesses are expected to be able to reopen next week, on May 20, and residents on Wednesday were invited to send questions in for the panel by emailing reopen@ct.gov.

During his briefing on Wednesday evening, Gov. Ned Lamont said that he expects Phase 2 of the reopening plan to come around June 20.

He did not list what businesses would be allowed to reopen on that date but suggested he might want to see some indoor dining at restaurants by that date.

Lamont said members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group’s business committee will hold a roundtable discussion at 10 a.m. today about the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s business community.

Download the free NBC Connecticut App for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, including live news conferences, a town by town breakdown of the latest cases in our state and push alerts with breaking news updates

Some of the members of the advisory group’s business committee who will participate in this roundtable include

David Lehman, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, who will be the moderator.

Joe Brennan, president and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association; Oni Chukwu, executive chairman of Aventri; Dan Meiser, chairman of the Connecticut Restaurant Association; Fran Pastore, president and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council; Meredith Reuben, CEO of EBP Supply Solutions; David Roche, president of the Connecticut Building Trades; and Garrett Sheehan, president and CEO of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce will participate.

The state Department of Labor said it has received more than 504,000 unemployment claim applications amid the COVID-19 pandemic and paid out more than $1.27 billion in benefits since the pandemic began to affect the state: $511 million in state benefits; $755.6 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation; and $7.7 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Of the claim applications received, 457,000 have been processed.