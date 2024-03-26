‘Hell's Kitchen' to film at new studio at Foxwoods

The show “Hell’s Kitchen” is moving to Connecticut and it will be filmed at a brand-new studio at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Teams in red and blue jackets will face off during seasons 23 and 24 of the reality cooking show here in Mashantucket on a new custom-built set, Foxwoods and ITV America, the show’s production company, have announced.

Construction on the studio is underway and scheduled to be finished at the end of April.

In the meantime, Hell’s Kitchen fans can dine at the Gordon Ramsey’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant, which opened in July in the Grand Pequot Tower. The menu includes a Ramsey specialty – Beef Wellington, which is priced at $65.

See the full menu here.

“Gordon Ramsay's fiery star power set against the backdrop of Foxwoods' stunning property guarantees that the next two seasons of Fox's show will deliver an unparalleled culinary showdown and viewing experience for ‘Hell's Kitchen’ fans. We look forward to highlighting Foxwoods as an unrivaled global resort destination for audiences – and travelers – worldwide,” Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods, said in a statement.

Learn more about the show here.