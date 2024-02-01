Here are 10 must-visit places for romance this Valentine's Day

Whether it's a first date filled with anticipation or a milestone celebration of love, we've got you covered with our handpicked selection of romantic destinations across the state.

Mystic – With its charming aquarium, historic shopping center, rivers, romantic boating options and many food and drink choices, Mystic emerges as the perfect destination for Valentine's Day. Whether you choose to explore its attractions during the daylight or under the starlit night sky, this village offers the perfect setting for a romantic getaway.

Heublein Tower, Talcott Mountain State Park, Simsbury – Offering a breathtaking panoramic view of the Hartford skyline and the serene Farmington River Valley, this hike provides the perfect outdoor escape to enjoy with your loved one.

The Bushnell, Hartford – An eclectic array of performances awaits at the Bushnell. From soulful jazz concerts to captivating Broadway shows, this place provides a one-of-a-kind experience for you and your date. Prepare for an evening filled with enchantment and magic, creating memories that will be cherished forever.

Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville – From live shows and sports events to whiskey tastings and rejuvenating spa experiences, this destination offers something for every couple. Whether you're breaking the ice or deepening your connection, Mohegan Sun provides the perfect setting with its diverse offerings. Indulge in over 30 dining options, explore luxurious accommodations, enjoy a round of golf and immerse yourselves in unparalleled shopping—all within one location.

Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket – Foxwoods counts with several entertainment options, from electrifying live music to exquisite dining experiences, luxurious hotels, indulgent spas and a diverse selection of shopping outlets. As Valentine's Day approaches, Foxwoods emerges as an enticing choice for couples seeking excitement and romance.

Paint and sips in CT – Looking for a fun and unique date idea? Look no further! Gather some snacks and drinks, and prepare to unwind as you follow the artist's lead in painting your canvas. With several locations across Connecticut, this paint and sip experience promises a delightful blend of relaxation and creativity.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria – Sometimes, the most intimate Valentine's dates are found in the simplest pleasures, pizza! This world famous pizzeria promises “the best ingredients on the best dough, every time.” What more could you want for a Valentine’s date?

They have a few locations across the state to choose from:

Danbury

Fairfield

Manchester

Mohegan Sun

New Haven

Waterbury

West Hartford

Bear Mountain, Salisbury – Through steep hills to reach the tallest summit in our state, this eventful hike promises breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences. For the energetic couple seeking quality time together, this is the perfect opportunity to connect amidst nature. Let the awe-inspiring views and the thrill of the hike create cherished memories as you explore the beauty of the outdoors hand in hand.

The Mill on the River, South Windsor – With its breathtaking views that captivate at any hour and spectacular modern American cuisine complemented by an extensive wine and bar menu, The Mill on the River promises to delight even the most discerning diner. As Valentine's Day approaches, consider it your best bet for an intimate and unforgettable evening filled with romance.

Shell & Bones Oyster Bar & Grill, New Haven – Experience the magic of amazing views, ocean breezes and a cozy fireplace, all set to the backdrop of a restaurant that specializes in seafood, steak and a raw bar. With every element designed to enhance your dining experience, this venue provides an unforgettable evening spent with your loved one.