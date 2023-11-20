Here's an inside look at Logan's Terminal E expansion

Thousands of travelers will make their way in and out of Boston Logan International Airport over the next two weeks and if you find yourself inside the brand new international terminal, you will notice a lot of familiar Boston businesses.

"It will be busy," said Scott Moriyama, vice president of Leasing and Business at MarketPlace Development. "I would encourage all of the passengers to come early."

NBC10 Boston got an inside look at the brand new Terminal E expansion at Logan. A month after the ribbon was cut, the shops and restaurants are starting to take shape and the common theme is local.

"We want the restaurants in the airport to be reflective of the city and the region," said Moriyama.

Two of the most recognizable spots in the gleaming new terminal are Sal's Pizza and Boston Harbor Distillery. The large bar overlooks the tarmac.

There's also a first of its kind duty free shop that's an 11,000 square foot open-air store right in the middle of the terminal. The shop features nods to Jamaica Plain and the Back Bay. There's also The Connoisseur Collection, which is a whiskey shop with a tasting lounge. A first of its kind location at any U.S. airport.

The new options for travelers at Logan Airport come as a record number of people are expected to fly this Thanksgiving holiday.

Massport expects more than 1 million people to travel in and out of Logan between now and the Thursday after Thanksgiving.

"We are expecting it and we are ready," said Jackie Genao, Director of Operations with SSP America.

Genao has worked at the airport for more than two decades. She manages some of the new restaurants and knows this is the busiest time of the year.

"There's a lot of preparation that goes into staffing and inventory levels and just making sure that we are prepared," said Genao.