Here's how ranked choice voting could change the way you vote in CT

A working group has made recommendations on how to bring ranked choice voting to Connecticut.

It would allow voters to rank candidates in order of preference, so you can pick more than just a top choice.

The working group, put together by Gov. Ned Lamont, recommends allowing municipalities to use ranked choice voting in local elections.

They're also recommending that political parties use them in conventions and primaries.

The group also suggests using ranked choice voting statewide in presidential primaries, but did not recommend changing how we vote for lawmakers, members of Congress or statewide offices.

The change isn't required at this point. You can read the group's recommendations below: