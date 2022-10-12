A Waterbury jury Wednesday awarded 15 plaintiffs in the defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones a total of $965 million in compensatory and emotional distress damages for the harm caused to them by the Jones' Sandy Hook hoax conspiracy claims.

Here is what the jury awarded each of the plaintiffs in the case against Alex Jones:

Bill Aldenberg: $90 million

Jacqueline Barden: $28.8 million

Mark Barden: $57.6 million

Jennifer Hensel: $52 million

Ian Hockley: $81.6 million

Nicole Hockley: $73.6 million

Erica Lafferty: $76 million

Robert Parker: $120 million

William Sherlach: $36 million

Carlee Soto Parisi: $66 million

Donna Soto: $48 million

Jillian Soto Marino: $68.8 million

Matthew Soto: $57.6 million

David Wheeler: $55 million

Francine Wheeler: $54 million

The six-person jury was tasked with determining how much Jones should pay to the plaintiffs and the FBI agent for calling the massacre a hoax.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The jury was instructed to arrive at two compensatory damages amounts per plaintiff: one sum for defamation damages and another for emotional distress damages.

Jurors were also called upon to decide whether Jones should pay punitive damages. The judge will decide the amounts later.