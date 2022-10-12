A Waterbury jury Wednesday awarded 15 plaintiffs in the defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones a total of $965 million in compensatory and emotional distress damages for the harm caused to them by the Jones' Sandy Hook hoax conspiracy claims.
Here is what the jury awarded each of the plaintiffs in the case against Alex Jones:
- Bill Aldenberg: $90 million
- Jacqueline Barden: $28.8 million
- Mark Barden: $57.6 million
- Jennifer Hensel: $52 million
- Ian Hockley: $81.6 million
- Nicole Hockley: $73.6 million
- Erica Lafferty: $76 million
- Robert Parker: $120 million
- William Sherlach: $36 million
- Carlee Soto Parisi: $66 million
- Donna Soto: $48 million
- Jillian Soto Marino: $68.8 million
- Matthew Soto: $57.6 million
- David Wheeler: $55 million
- Francine Wheeler: $54 million
The six-person jury was tasked with determining how much Jones should pay to the plaintiffs and the FBI agent for calling the massacre a hoax.
The jury was instructed to arrive at two compensatory damages amounts per plaintiff: one sum for defamation damages and another for emotional distress damages.
Jurors were also called upon to decide whether Jones should pay punitive damages. The judge will decide the amounts later.
